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Chow Tai Fook (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Chow Tai Fook logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped down: Chow Tai Fook opened at $12.60 after closing at $14.15 (around a 4.5% drop) and last traded at $12.60 on a volume of 854 shares.
  • Financial and technicals: The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.29 and debt-to-equity of 0.26, and the stock sits well below its 50-day ($16.34) and 200-day ($17.38) simple moving averages.
  • Business profile: Chow Tai Fook is a major Hong Kong–based integrated jeweller selling gold, diamond and gemstone jewelry, watches and accessories across mass-market to high-end segments through an extensive retail and wholesale network.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Shares of Chow Tai Fook (OTCMKTS:CJEWY - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.15, but opened at $12.60. Chow Tai Fook shares last traded at $12.60, with a volume of 854 shares.

Chow Tai Fook Trading Down 4.5%

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.38.

Chow Tai Fook Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group is a Hong Kong–based jeweller founded in 1929 and headquartered in Hong Kong. The company operates as an integrated jewellery business spanning design, sourcing, manufacturing, retail and wholesale distribution. It is one of the region's largest jewellery retailers and sells a range of precious-metal and gem-set products through an extensive store network and other distribution channels.

Chow Tai Fook's product lineup includes gold jewelry, diamond and gemstone pieces, watches and related accessories, with offerings that span mass-market collections, bridal and higher-end designer pieces.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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