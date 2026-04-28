Chow Tai Fook (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Shares of Chow Tai Fook (OTCMKTS:CJEWY - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.15, but opened at $12.60. Chow Tai Fook shares last traded at $12.60, with a volume of 854 shares.

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Chow Tai Fook Trading Down 4.5%

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.38.

Chow Tai Fook Company Profile

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group is a Hong Kong–based jeweller founded in 1929 and headquartered in Hong Kong. The company operates as an integrated jewellery business spanning design, sourcing, manufacturing, retail and wholesale distribution. It is one of the region's largest jewellery retailers and sells a range of precious-metal and gem-set products through an extensive store network and other distribution channels.

Chow Tai Fook's product lineup includes gold jewelry, diamond and gemstone pieces, watches and related accessories, with offerings that span mass-market collections, bridal and higher-end designer pieces.

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