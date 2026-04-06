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Chow Tai Fook (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
Chow Tai Fook logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Gap down: Shares opened at $13.87 after a $14.575 close, trading down about 4.8% on very light volume (248 shares) in the pre-market move.
  • The stock is trading well below key technicals, with the 50-day moving average at $17.73 and the 200-day at $18.09, indicating short- and long-term weakness.
  • Fundamentals show a low debt-to-equity ratio (0.26) but a weak liquidity profile (quick ratio 0.29, current ratio 1.50), suggesting limited short-term cash cushion.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Chow Tai Fook.

Chow Tai Fook (OTCMKTS:CJEWY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.5750, but opened at $13.87. Chow Tai Fook shares last traded at $13.87, with a volume of 248 shares traded.

Chow Tai Fook Trading Down 4.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company's 50-day moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average is $18.09.

About Chow Tai Fook

(Get Free Report)

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group is a Hong Kong–based jeweller founded in 1929 and headquartered in Hong Kong. The company operates as an integrated jewellery business spanning design, sourcing, manufacturing, retail and wholesale distribution. It is one of the region's largest jewellery retailers and sells a range of precious-metal and gem-set products through an extensive store network and other distribution channels.

Chow Tai Fook's product lineup includes gold jewelry, diamond and gemstone pieces, watches and related accessories, with offerings that span mass-market collections, bridal and higher-end designer pieces.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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