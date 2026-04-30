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Christian Dior S.E. (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Sets New 12-Month Low - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Christian Dior S.E. logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Key Points

  • Christian Dior S.E.'s ADR hit a new 52-week low, trading as low as $115.9901 and last at $132.50 on thin volume of 498 shares.
  • Technical and liquidity metrics show downward pressure — the stock is below its 50‑day ($137.13) and 200‑day ($155.18) moving averages, while the company has low leverage (debt‑to‑equity 0.19) but a modest quick ratio of 0.85.
  • The company remains a global luxury leader through Dior Couture and Parfums Christian Dior, marketing fashion, leather goods and cosmetics in over 150 countries, which supports long‑term brand strength despite near‑term share weakness.
  • Five stocks we like better than Christian Dior S.E..

Christian Dior S.E. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CHDRY - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $115.9901 and last traded at $132.50, with a volume of 498 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $129.12.

Christian Dior S.E. Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock's 50-day moving average is $137.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.18.

Christian Dior S.E. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Christian Dior S.E. is a global luxury goods company headquartered in Paris, France, operating through its subsidiary Dior Couture and Parfums Christian Dior. The company designs, manufactures and distributes high-end women's and men's fashion collections, including haute couture and ready-to-wear apparel. In addition to clothing, Christian Dior offers a range of leather goods, footwear and accessories that embody the brand's heritage of craftsmanship and elegant design.

Through Parfums Christian Dior, the company markets an extensive portfolio of fragrances, skincare and cosmetic products sold in more than 150 countries.

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