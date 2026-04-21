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Christopher Mills Buys 1,200 Shares of Oryx International Growth Fund (LON:OIG) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Oryx International Growth Fund logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Christopher Mills made recent insider purchases—1,200 shares on April 20 at GBX 1,290 (£15,480) and 5,000 shares on April 16 at GBX 1,285 (£64,250)—indicating recent insider accumulation in OIG.
  • Oryx International Growth Fund stock opened at GBX 1,270 (down 0.8%), with a market capitalization of £177.8 million, a P/E of 12.10, and a 12‑month trading range of GBX 1,010–1,430.
  • The company is a closed-ended equity fund managed by Harwood Capital that focuses on small- and mid-cap stocks in the UK and US.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Oryx International Growth Fund Limited (LON:OIG - Get Free Report) insider Christopher Mills purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,290 per share, with a total value of £15,480.

Christopher Mills also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, April 16th, Christopher Mills purchased 5,000 shares of Oryx International Growth Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,285 per share, with a total value of £64,250.

Oryx International Growth Fund Stock Down 0.8%

Oryx International Growth Fund stock opened at GBX 1,270 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £177.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,276.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,264.41. Oryx International Growth Fund Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 1,010 and a twelve month high of GBX 1,430.

About Oryx International Growth Fund

(Get Free Report)

Oryx International Growth Fund Ltd is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom and United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies. It employs a fundamental analysis to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Index. Oryx International Growth Fund Ltd was formed on March 2, 1995 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

See Also

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