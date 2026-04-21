Christopher Mills Buys 1,200 Shares of Oryx International Growth Fund (LON:OIG) Stock

Oryx International Growth Fund Limited (LON:OIG - Get Free Report) insider Christopher Mills purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,290 per share, with a total value of £15,480.

Christopher Mills also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 16th, Christopher Mills purchased 5,000 shares of Oryx International Growth Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,285 per share, with a total value of £64,250.

Get OIG alerts: Sign Up

Oryx International Growth Fund Stock Down 0.8%

Oryx International Growth Fund stock opened at GBX 1,270 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £177.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,276.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,264.41. Oryx International Growth Fund Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 1,010 and a twelve month high of GBX 1,430.

About Oryx International Growth Fund

Oryx International Growth Fund Ltd is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom and United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies. It employs a fundamental analysis to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Index. Oryx International Growth Fund Ltd was formed on March 2, 1995 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Oryx International Growth Fund, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oryx International Growth Fund wasn't on the list.

While Oryx International Growth Fund currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here