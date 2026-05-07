Chrysalis Investments (LON:CHRY) Insider Purchases £50,042.14 in Stock

Chrysalis Investments Limited (LON:CHRY - Get Free Report) insider Sam Dobbyn bought 61,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 82 per share, for a total transaction of £50,042.14.

Sam Dobbyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 6th, Sam Dobbyn purchased 24,407 shares of Chrysalis Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 82 per share, with a total value of £20,013.74.

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Chrysalis Investments Stock Performance

Shares of LON:CHRY traded down GBX 0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 82. 847,815 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,153,571. The company's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 86.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 102.85. The company has a market cap of £394.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.28. Chrysalis Investments Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 79.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 131.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Chrysalis Investments in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Analysis on CHRY

About Chrysalis Investments

Chrysalis Investments Limited is based in Guernsey, United Kingdom.

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