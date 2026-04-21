Chubb (NYSE:CB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $0.24, FiscalAI reports. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 17.36%.

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Chubb Trading Down 0.2%

CB traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $329.21. 2,149,147 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,742. The company's fifty day moving average price is $329.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $264.10 and a fifty-two week high of $345.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.49.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Chubb's payout ratio is currently 15.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $322.00 to $321.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $372.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, February 9th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $336.00 to $335.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $346.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Chubb

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 27,817 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.98, for a total transaction of $9,234,687.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,683.80. The trade was a 70.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier Steimer sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,386,612.40. The trade was a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,877 shares of company stock worth $14,885,226. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,462 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 12,630 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,942,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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