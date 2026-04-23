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Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Shares Gap Up - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Chugai Pharmaceutical logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped up pre-market—opening at $29.03 after a $27.45 close—but pulled back with the last trade near $27.79 on a volume of 36,343 shares.
  • Analysts including SMBC Nikko and UBS have upgraded CHGCY to a "Strong Buy", and the stock carries a MarketBeat consensus rating of Strong Buy.
  • Fundamentals show a market cap of $92.34B, a P/E of 32.25, a 50‑day MA of $29.02 versus a 200‑day MA of $27.00, and recent quarterly results of $0.25 EPS with a 34.47% net margin and 22% ROE on $2.25B revenue.
  • Interested in Chugai Pharmaceutical? Here are five stocks we like better.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CHGCY - Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.45, but opened at $29.03. Chugai Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $27.7925, with a volume of 36,343 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHGCY shares. Smbc Nikko Sec. upgraded shares of Chugai Pharmaceutical to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chugai Pharmaceutical to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy".

View Our Latest Analysis on CHGCY

Chugai Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $92.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.69. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.00.

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Chugai Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. is a Japan-based biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Tokyo that focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription medicines. The company develops both biologics and small-molecule therapies, with particular emphasis on oncology and immunology as well as treatments for bone and metabolic disorders. Chugai's activities span the full drug lifecycle from early research and clinical development through regulatory approval, manufacturing and post-marketing support.

Chugai is known for its research-driven approach and its work on monoclonal antibodies and other biologic therapeutics.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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