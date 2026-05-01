Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Issues Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.880-0.880 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. Church & Dwight also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.710-3.810 EPS.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $112.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $91.00 target price on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $101.59.

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Church & Dwight Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of CHD stock opened at $97.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $81.33 and a twelve month high of $106.04. The company's 50-day moving average price is $97.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.34. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.48.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.64 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Church & Dwight's revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Church & Dwight's dividend payout ratio is 40.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Janet S. Vergis sold 12,960 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $1,308,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,727,302. This represents a 43.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total transaction of $704,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,024,440.60. The trade was a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 3.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company's stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.8% during the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the company's stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 17,932 shares of the company's stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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