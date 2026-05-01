Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.710-3.810 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.1 billion-$6.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.1 billion. Church & Dwight also updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 0.880-0.880 EPS.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $112.00 price target on Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Church & Dwight from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $101.59.

View Our Latest Research Report on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Trading Up 1.0%

Church & Dwight stock opened at $97.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.48. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $81.33 and a 12-month high of $106.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.16 and a 200 day moving average of $91.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.64 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Church & Dwight's revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Church & Dwight's payout ratio is currently 40.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total transaction of $704,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,024,440.60. This represents a 18.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janet S. Vergis sold 12,960 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $1,308,960.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,727,302. This trade represents a 43.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHD. DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company's stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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