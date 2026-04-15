Cib Marine Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CIBH) Announces Earnings Results

Cib Marine Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CIBH - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

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Cib Marine Bancshares Price Performance

OTCMKTS CIBH remained flat at $38.51 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.76 million, a PE ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.36. Cib Marine Bancshares has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $40.19.

About Cib Marine Bancshares

CIB Marine Bancshares is a bank holding company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, CIBM Bank, the company offers a full suite of financial services designed to meet the needs of both individual and business clients. Its banking platform focuses on providing personalized commercial lending, real estate financing and treasury management solutions to small- and middle-market companies, as well as retail deposit and payment services for consumers.

In its commercial banking division, CIBM Bank specializes in corporate lending, commercial real estate mortgages and lines of credit tailored to growing businesses.

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