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Cib Marine Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CIBH) Announces Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Cib Marine Bancshares logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • CIB Marine Bancshares reported quarterly earnings of $0.43 per share.
  • The stock was flat at $38.51 with a market cap of $52.76 million and a P/E of 34.38, within a 52-week range of $28.10 to $40.19.
  • CIB Marine Bancshares is a Chicago-based bank holding company (CIBM Bank) that focuses on commercial lending, real estate financing and treasury management for small- and middle-market businesses, alongside retail deposit and payment services.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Cib Marine Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CIBH - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Cib Marine Bancshares Price Performance

OTCMKTS CIBH remained flat at $38.51 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.76 million, a PE ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.36. Cib Marine Bancshares has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $40.19.

About Cib Marine Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

CIB Marine Bancshares is a bank holding company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, CIBM Bank, the company offers a full suite of financial services designed to meet the needs of both individual and business clients. Its banking platform focuses on providing personalized commercial lending, real estate financing and treasury management solutions to small- and middle-market companies, as well as retail deposit and payment services for consumers.

In its commercial banking division, CIBM Bank specializes in corporate lending, commercial real estate mortgages and lines of credit tailored to growing businesses.

See Also

Earnings History for Cib Marine Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CIBH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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