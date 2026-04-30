Cibus (CBUS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Cibus to post earnings of ($0.2567) per share and revenue of $1.6060 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 14, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

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Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. Cibus had a negative return on equity of 174.58% and a negative net margin of 3,492.30%.The firm had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 million. On average, analysts expect Cibus to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cibus Trading Down 9.9%

NASDAQ CBUS opened at $1.28 on Thursday. Cibus has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $4.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1.98. The firm has a market cap of $97.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBUS. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Cibus from $1.90 to $3.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Cibus in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cibus presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $9.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on CBUS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cibus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBUS. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cibus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cibus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Cibus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cibus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Cibus by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.81% of the company's stock.

Cibus Company Profile

Cibus, Inc is a biotechnology company specializing in precision gene editing for agricultural applications. Leveraging its proprietary Rapid Trait Development System (RTDS), Cibus develops improved crop traits without the introduction of foreign DNA. The company's platform enables targeted modifications to plant genomes, allowing for enhanced disease resistance, herbicide tolerance and yield optimization in key row crops.

The company's core business centers on trait development services and licensing partnerships.

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