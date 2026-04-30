Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS - Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,106,540 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the March 31st total of 3,427,664 shares. Currently, 8.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 773,409 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CBUS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Cibus in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Cibus from $1.90 to $3.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Cibus has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $9.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cibus

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cibus

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Cibus in the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cibus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Certior Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Cibus by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Certior Financial Group LLC now owns 271,164 shares of the company's stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 86,378 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cibus during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, BDT Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cibus by 1,899.7% during the 4th quarter. BDT Capital Partners LLC now owns 63,410 shares of the company's stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 60,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.81% of the company's stock.

Cibus Price Performance

NASDAQ:CBUS opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.93. Cibus has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $4.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. Cibus had a negative return on equity of 174.58% and a negative net margin of 3,492.30%.The firm had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cibus will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cibus

Cibus, Inc is a biotechnology company specializing in precision gene editing for agricultural applications. Leveraging its proprietary Rapid Trait Development System (RTDS), Cibus develops improved crop traits without the introduction of foreign DNA. The company's platform enables targeted modifications to plant genomes, allowing for enhanced disease resistance, herbicide tolerance and yield optimization in key row crops.

The company's core business centers on trait development services and licensing partnerships.

Further Reading

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