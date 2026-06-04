Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $620.37, but opened at $552.39. Ciena shares last traded at $496.3360, with a volume of 1,364,057 shares traded.

Get Ciena alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about Ciena

Here are the key news stories impacting Ciena this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CIEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $380.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $425.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $345.00 to $658.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore set a $330.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ciena currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $420.39.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CIEN

Ciena Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $72.30 billion, a PE ratio of 325.33 and a beta of 1.24. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $512.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.50 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business's revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ciena Corporation will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

In other Ciena news, SVP Brodie Gage sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 46,341 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,768,105. The trade was a 9.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 2,952 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.51, for a total transaction of $1,226,585.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 281,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,909,971.15. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,174 shares of company stock valued at $19,502,359. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ciena

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Ciena in the 1st quarter worth about $395,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Ciena by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,253 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ciena by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 222,054 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $13,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in Ciena by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,762 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company's stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation NYSE: CIEN is a global supplier of telecommunications networking equipment, software and services. The company develops high-capacity optical transport systems and packet-optical platforms that enable service providers, cloud operators and large enterprises to build, manage and scale their networks. Ciena's product portfolio includes coherent optical solutions, packet networking platforms and a suite of network automation software designed to optimize bandwidth, reduce latency and simplify network operations.

In addition to hardware offerings, Ciena provides professional services and support, including network design, implementation and ongoing maintenance.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ciena, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ciena wasn't on the list.

While Ciena currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here