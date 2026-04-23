Cigna Group Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.56 (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 1.56 per share by the health services provider on Thursday, June 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th.

Cigna Group has raised its dividend by an average of 1.7%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Cigna Group has a payout ratio of 18.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cigna Group to earn $33.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

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Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CI opened at $274.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $239.51 and a 1 year high of $350.00. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $274.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.61. The company has a market cap of $72.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.26.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The health services provider reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.20. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 2.17%.The business had revenue of $72.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.64 EPS. The company's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.250- EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 30.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Everett Neville sold 1,719 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $496,636.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,119.70. The trade was a 23.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 2,307 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $666,515.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 32,647 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,432,044.77. This trade represents a 6.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cigna Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cigna Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,173,577 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $7,203,754,000 after acquiring an additional 414,834 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cigna Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,339,250 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $3,396,132,000 after acquiring an additional 224,122 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Cigna Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,805,083 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $3,249,113,000 after acquiring an additional 903,334 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Cigna Group by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,138,614 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $3,065,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,389 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,828,168 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $2,256,469,000 after acquiring an additional 35,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company's stock.

About Cigna Group

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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