Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.56

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 1.56 per share by the health services provider on Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th.

Cigna Group has raised its dividend by an average of 1.7%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Cigna Group has a dividend payout ratio of 18.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cigna Group to earn $33.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

Get Cigna Group alerts: Sign Up

Cigna Group Stock Down 1.8%

CI opened at $285.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.29. The company's 50-day moving average is $286.11 and its 200 day moving average is $280.66. Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $239.51 and a fifty-two week high of $315.47.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $68.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $66.29 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.74 earnings per share. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. Research analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 30.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Company Profile

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cigna Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cigna Group wasn't on the list.

While Cigna Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here