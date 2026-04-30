Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 30.350- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 30.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CI. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $333.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Cigna Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $374.00 to $370.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $332.47.

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Cigna Group Price Performance

CI stock opened at $292.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.26. The company's 50-day moving average is $274.24 and its 200-day moving average is $276.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $239.51 and a 1 year high of $350.00.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The health services provider reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.20. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $72.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $69.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.64 EPS. The business's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.250- EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 30.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Cigna Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

Insider Transactions at Cigna Group

In related news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 2,307 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $666,515.37. Following the sale, the insider owned 32,647 shares in the company, valued at $9,432,044.77. This represents a 6.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Everett Neville sold 1,719 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $496,636.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,119.70. This represents a 23.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cigna Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cigna Group by 445.9% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company's stock.

Cigna Group Company Profile

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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