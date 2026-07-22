Cimpress (CMPR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q4 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Cimpress to post earnings of $1.22 per share and revenue of $945.5380 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q4 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

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Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $886.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.80 million. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 1.24%. On average, analysts expect Cimpress to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cimpress Stock Down 2.5%

NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $100.47 on Wednesday. Cimpress has a twelve month low of $44.19 and a twelve month high of $106.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.81 and a 200-day moving average of $83.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.44 and a beta of 1.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sean Edward Quinn sold 5,009 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total value of $522,037.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 28,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,814.14. This trade represents a 14.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 19,251 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $1,789,572.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,895.04. This trade represents a 49.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,240 shares of company stock worth $4,715,549. Insiders own 10.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cimpress

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi grew its position in shares of Cimpress by 73.5% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 7,385 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Cimpress by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,992 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Cimpress by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,483 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cimpress during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 15.3% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,218 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Cimpress from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Zacks Research raised Cimpress from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Truist Financial set a $110.00 price objective on Cimpress in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cimpress in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Cimpress from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $111.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cimpress

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress NV is a global leader in mass customization and web-to-print services, offering businesses and consumers an online platform to design, order and personalize printed marketing materials and promotional products. As the parent company of Vistaprint and a portfolio of regional print service providers, Cimpress leverages proprietary technology to connect millions of small- and medium-sized customers with a network of manufacturing facilities around the world. Its product range spans business cards, brochures, signage, labels, apparel, packaging and a variety of bespoke merchandise.

The company traces its roots to Vistaprint, founded in 1995 by Robert W.

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