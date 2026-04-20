Cincinnati Financial (CINF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.96 per share and revenue of $2.6017 billion for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 18.94%.The firm's revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cincinnati Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $166.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.63. The stock's 50-day moving average is $162.47 and its 200-day moving average is $162.33. Cincinnati Financial has a 52-week low of $126.45 and a 52-week high of $174.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial's previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. Cincinnati Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cincinnati Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 317 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 528 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CINF shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $191.00 to $190.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $174.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cincinnati Financial

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation NASDAQ: CINF is an insurance holding company headquartered in the Cincinnati area of Ohio that provides property and casualty insurance products and related services. Founded as part of the Cincinnati Insurance group, the company operates through a set of insurance subsidiaries to underwrite and service policies for both personal and commercial customers. Cincinnati Financial is publicly traded and emphasizes underwriting discipline and long-term relationships with its distribution partners and policyholders.

The company's core business centers on property and casualty insurance, including homeowners, automobile, commercial casualty, commercial multi-peril, and specialty commercial coverages.

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