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Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) Reaches New 1-Year High - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
May 8, 2026
Cipher Pharmaceuticals logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Cipher Pharmaceuticals hit a new 52‑week high, trading as high as C$20.39 and last at C$20.12 on volume of 66,167 shares versus the prior close of C$17.87.
  • The company reported strong quarterly results with C$0.33 EPS on C$17.39M revenue, a 54.37% net margin and 24.23% ROE, and analysts forecast roughly 1.29 EPS for the fiscal year.
  • Valuation and balance‑sheet highlights: market cap ~C$508.9M and a P/E of 19.17, solid liquidity (quick ratio 2.67) but high leverage (debt‑to‑equity 4.36), and the stock is trading above its 50‑day (C$17.24) and 200‑day (C$15.54) moving averages.
  • Interested in Cipher Pharmaceuticals? Here are five stocks we like better.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH - Get Free Report) NASDAQ: CPHR reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$20.39 and last traded at C$20.12, with a volume of 66167 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$17.87.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$508.91 million, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The business's 50 day moving average is C$17.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.54.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH - Get Free Report) NASDAQ: CPHR last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$17.39 million during the quarter. Cipher Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 54.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 1.2907348 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cipher Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Cipher Pharmaceuticals TSX: CPH OTCQX: CPHRF is a specialty pharmaceutical company with a robust and diversified portfolio of commercial and early to late-stage products, mainly in dermatology. Cipher acquires products that fulfill unmet medical needs, manages the required clinical development and regulatory approval process, and currently markets those products in Canada, the U.S., and South America.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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