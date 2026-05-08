Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) Reaches New 1-Year High - Should You Buy?

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH - Get Free Report) NASDAQ: CPHR reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$20.39 and last traded at C$20.12, with a volume of 66167 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$17.87.

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Cipher Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$508.91 million, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The business's 50 day moving average is C$17.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.54.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH - Get Free Report) NASDAQ: CPHR last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$17.39 million during the quarter. Cipher Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 54.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 1.2907348 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cipher Pharmaceuticals

Cipher Pharmaceuticals TSX: CPH OTCQX: CPHRF is a specialty pharmaceutical company with a robust and diversified portfolio of commercial and early to late-stage products, mainly in dermatology. Cipher acquires products that fulfill unmet medical needs, manages the required clinical development and regulatory approval process, and currently markets those products in Canada, the U.S., and South America.

Further Reading

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