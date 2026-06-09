Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) CEO Jeremy Allaire Sells 56,200 Shares

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL - Get Free Report) CEO Jeremy Allaire sold 56,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $4,660,666.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 510,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,342,316.47. The trade was a 9.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Jeremy Allaire also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 5th, Jeremy Allaire sold 3,032 shares of Circle Internet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $251,443.76.

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Circle Internet Group Price Performance

Shares of Circle Internet Group stock traded down $1.51 on Tuesday, hitting $81.02. 13,406,818 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,481,539. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $102.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion and a PE ratio of -25.32. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $49.90 and a one year high of $298.99.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $694.13 million for the quarter. Circle Internet Group had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 2.89%. Circle Internet Group's revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Circle Internet Group, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Circle Internet Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Circle Internet Group by 3,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000.

Key Headlines Impacting Circle Internet Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Circle Internet Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Circle announced that CEO Jeremy Allaire will speak at VivaTech 2026 on June 17 about the future of digital money and finance, giving the company another high-profile platform to highlight its story and strategy. Circle to Speak at VivaTech 2026

Circle announced that CEO Jeremy Allaire will speak at VivaTech 2026 on June 17 about the future of digital money and finance, giving the company another high-profile platform to highlight its story and strategy. Positive Sentiment: MassPay expanded its stablecoin payout capabilities through Circle Payments Network, a sign that Circle’s payments infrastructure is gaining additional commercial adoption. MassPay Expands Stablecoin Payout Capabilities

MassPay expanded its stablecoin payout capabilities through Circle Payments Network, a sign that Circle’s payments infrastructure is gaining additional commercial adoption. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage around Circle’s cirBTC launch and progress on the CLARITY Act kept attention on the company’s long-term valuation, but also underscored that investors are still debating whether the stock’s rich multiple is justified. Circle’s cirBTC Launch And CLARITY Act Progress Test Rich Valuation

Coverage around Circle’s cirBTC launch and progress on the CLARITY Act kept attention on the company’s long-term valuation, but also underscored that investors are still debating whether the stock’s rich multiple is justified. Neutral Sentiment: Several market commentary pieces focused on Circle’s valuation and its resilience versus crypto market turbulence, which may be influencing sentiment but do not change the near-term fundamentals directly. Circle Internet Group Valuation After Rival Stablecoin Plans Spark Volatility

Several market commentary pieces focused on Circle’s valuation and its resilience versus crypto market turbulence, which may be influencing sentiment but do not change the near-term fundamentals directly. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders sold shares, including CEO Jeremy Allaire, CFO Jeremy Fox-Geen, director Patrick Sean Neville, and insider Nikhil Chandhok. While some sales were under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans and one was tied to tax withholding, the size of the selling may still pressure sentiment. Insider sales filings

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Circle Internet Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Clear Str raised shares of Circle Internet Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Circle Internet Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $134.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRCL

Circle Internet Group Company Profile

Circle Internet Group NYSE: CRCL is a financial technology company that builds infrastructure to enable businesses and developers to use and move money on public blockchains. Co-founded by Jeremy Allaire and Sean Neville, the company is best known as a principal issuer and steward of USDC, a dollar-pegged stablecoin developed through the CENTRE Consortium, which Circle co-founded with Coinbase. Jeremy Allaire serves as CEO and has been a visible leader in the company’s strategy and public engagement around digital currency and payments innovation.

Circle’s core products and services center on digital currency issuance and programmable payments.

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