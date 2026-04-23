Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Price Down 1.3% - Here's Why

Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) were down 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $88.27 and last traded at $88.59. Approximately 21,120,205 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 22,793,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.80.

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Key Headlines Impacting Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. CICC Research increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Evercore raised Cisco Systems from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 26th. HSBC increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $89.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSCO

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of $349.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.16.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.11 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 19.22%.The company's revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.95%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,179 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $169,395.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 28,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,456.18. This trade represents a 7.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 7,981 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $634,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 187,097 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,874,211.50. The trade was a 4.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 46,431 shares of company stock worth $3,574,820 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 33,666 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 16,185 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the first quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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