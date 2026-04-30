CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Hits New 12-Month Low - Here's Why

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.98 and last traded at $4.0340, with a volume of 15806 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CINT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CI&T from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CI&T from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on CI&T from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on CI&T from $7.00 to $7.10 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on CI&T in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $7.28.

Read Our Latest Report on CINT

CI&T Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.68 million, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.10.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $69.07 million during the quarter. CI&T had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 8.30%. On average, analysts predict that CI&T Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CI&T

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CI&T in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in CI&T in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in CI&T by 176.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,684 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in CI&T in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in CI&T in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CI&T Company Profile

CI&T Inc NYSE: CINT is a global digital solutions and technology services provider specializing in end-to-end digital transformation. The company partners with clients across industries such as financial services, retail, healthcare and technology to deliver tailored software products, agile development practices and customer-centric design. Its core offerings include digital strategy consulting, user experience and interface design, cloud-native application development, data engineering and full-cycle product lifecycle management.

Leveraging a proprietary agile framework, CI&T helps organizations accelerate time-to-market and improve operational efficiency through continuous delivery and DevOps automation.

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