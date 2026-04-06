CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Trading Down 5.4% - Should You Sell?

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.55 and last traded at $4.75. 216,724 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 137,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CI&T from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Weiss Ratings raised CI&T from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on CI&T from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on CI&T from $7.00 to $7.10 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CI&T from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $6.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CI&T

CI&T Price Performance

The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.78. The firm has a market cap of $639.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.34.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. CI&T had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $69.07 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that CI&T Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CI&T by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 96,571 shares of the company's stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 28,162 shares during the period. RPO LLC purchased a new position in CI&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CI&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in CI&T by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,724 shares of the company's stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc NYSE: CINT is a global digital solutions and technology services provider specializing in end-to-end digital transformation. The company partners with clients across industries such as financial services, retail, healthcare and technology to deliver tailored software products, agile development practices and customer-centric design. Its core offerings include digital strategy consulting, user experience and interface design, cloud-native application development, data engineering and full-cycle product lifecycle management.

Leveraging a proprietary agile framework, CI&T helps organizations accelerate time-to-market and improve operational efficiency through continuous delivery and DevOps automation.

Further Reading

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