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CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Trading Down 5.4% - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
CI&T logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • CI&T shares fell 5.4% intraday to as low as $4.55 on Monday, with volume of 216,724 shares—a 58% increase versus average session volume.
  • Analysts lean positive: five Buy and two Hold ratings produce a consensus of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $6.78, with individual targets ranging roughly $6.00–$7.10.
  • Latest quarter showed EPS of $0.05 on $69.07 million revenue; the stock trades at a P/E of 15.83 with a market cap near $639 million and about 92.5% institutional ownership.
  • Five stocks we like better than CI&T.

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.55 and last traded at $4.75. 216,724 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 137,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CI&T from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Weiss Ratings raised CI&T from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on CI&T from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on CI&T from $7.00 to $7.10 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CI&T from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $6.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CI&T

CI&T Price Performance

The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.78. The firm has a market cap of $639.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.34.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. CI&T had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $69.07 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that CI&T Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CI&T by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 96,571 shares of the company's stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 28,162 shares during the period. RPO LLC purchased a new position in CI&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CI&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in CI&T by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,724 shares of the company's stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CI&T

(Get Free Report)

CI&T Inc NYSE: CINT is a global digital solutions and technology services provider specializing in end-to-end digital transformation. The company partners with clients across industries such as financial services, retail, healthcare and technology to deliver tailored software products, agile development practices and customer-centric design. Its core offerings include digital strategy consulting, user experience and interface design, cloud-native application development, data engineering and full-cycle product lifecycle management.

Leveraging a proprietary agile framework, CI&T helps organizations accelerate time-to-market and improve operational efficiency through continuous delivery and DevOps automation.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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