Citigroup Cuts Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Price Target to $22.00

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Citigroup's price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.41% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ACI. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Albertsons Companies from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "underweight" rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $21.54.

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Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

ACI traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.62. 7,761,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,431,584. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average of $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Albertsons Companies has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $22.78.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.49 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 38.00% and a net margin of 1.06%.The firm's revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Albertsons Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.320 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,542,468 shares of the company's stock worth $33,919,000 after acquiring an additional 806,336 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at $1,090,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 21.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,364 shares of the company's stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 39.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 504,944 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,861,000 after buying an additional 142,457 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,041 shares of the company's stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Albertsons Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting Albertsons Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat and operational momentum — ACI reported $0.48 EPS vs. $0.43 consensus, with management citing digital and loyalty gains that supported profits despite pharmacy headwinds. Albertsons Beats on Q4 Earnings Despite IRA Pharmacy Headwinds

Q4 earnings beat and operational momentum — ACI reported $0.48 EPS vs. $0.43 consensus, with management citing digital and loyalty gains that supported profits despite pharmacy headwinds. Positive Sentiment: Raised FY26 adjusted EPS guidance and bigger shareholder returns — Albertsons set FY2026 adjusted EPS of $2.22–$2.32 (above Street estimates) and increased the quarterly dividend by 13% while resetting a $2B buyback program, supporting income-oriented investor interest. Albertsons forecasts $2.22-$2.32 adjusted EPS in fiscal 2026 while raising dividend 13% and resetting $2B buyback

Raised FY26 adjusted EPS guidance and bigger shareholder returns — Albertsons set FY2026 adjusted EPS of $2.22–$2.32 (above Street estimates) and increased the quarterly dividend by 13% while resetting a $2B buyback program, supporting income-oriented investor interest. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst stance still constructive despite a lower target — JPMorgan trimmed its price target to $22 from $23 but retained an overweight rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in upside from current levels. Benzinga

Analyst stance still constructive despite a lower target — JPMorgan trimmed its price target to $22 from $23 but retained an overweight rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Unusual options flow — Call buying picked up meaningfully, suggesting some traders are positioning for additional upside after the print (elevated call volume vs. typical).

Unusual options flow — Call buying picked up meaningfully, suggesting some traders are positioning for additional upside after the print (elevated call volume vs. typical). Negative Sentiment: Large opioid settlement increases near-term charges — Albertsons reached a ~$774M settlement framework to resolve opioid claims; the charge widened Q4 GAAP loss and adds a meaningful one-time liability that investors must absorb. Albertsons Reaches $774 Million Opioid Settlement

Large opioid settlement increases near-term charges — Albertsons reached a ~$774M settlement framework to resolve opioid claims; the charge widened Q4 GAAP loss and adds a meaningful one-time liability that investors must absorb. Negative Sentiment: Top-line pressure and sales guidance caveat — While EPS beat, revenue missed expectations and management signaled annual sales will be below some Street forecasts amid intense promotional competition, which could limit margin expansion. Grocer Albertsons forecasts annual sales below estimates

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc NYSE: ACI is one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States, operating a diversified portfolio of grocery store banners. Founded in 1939 by Joe Albertson in Boise, Idaho, the company has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions. Its core business activities encompass the sale of fresh produce, meat, bakery items, deli offerings, pharmacy services, and general merchandise. The company's retail operations are complemented by an in-house private-label program, featuring brands such as O Organics, Open Nature, and Lucerne, which cater to a range of customer preferences and price points.

Throughout its history, Albertsons Companies has pursued growth via mergers and partnerships.

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