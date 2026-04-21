Citigroup Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Citigroup from $800.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the technology company's stock. Citigroup's target price points to a potential upside of 19.64% from the company's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Lumentum from $750.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Lumentum to $520.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lumentum to $800.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley Financial upgraded shares of Lumentum from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $526.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum to $950.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $757.25.

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Lumentum Price Performance

Lumentum stock opened at $919.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 281.85 and a beta of 1.38. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $50.46 and a 12-month high of $960.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm's 50-day moving average is $716.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $447.12.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $665.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.74 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 11.95%.Lumentum's revenue was up 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Lumentum has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.350 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lumentum will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Yuen Wupen sold 3,157 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.00, for a total transaction of $1,698,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 88,439 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $47,580,182. This trade represents a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 5,302 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.13, for a total transaction of $3,664,371.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 66,287 shares in the company, valued at $45,812,934.31. This represents a 7.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,775 shares of company stock valued at $38,851,343. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Lumentum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Lumentum by 7,168.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 362,352 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $58,958,000 after purchasing an additional 357,367 shares during the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,771,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the third quarter worth $1,512,000. Headwater Capital Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,339,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company's stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

Further Reading

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