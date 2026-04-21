Citigroup Has Lowered Expectations for NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Stock Price

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "sell" rating on the stock. Citigroup's price target would suggest a potential downside of 24.33% from the company's current price.

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Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SMR. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley Financial lowered their price objective on shares of NuScale Power from $38.00 to $24.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of NuScale Power from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of NuScale Power from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of NuScale Power from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $20.75.

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NuScale Power Stock Down 7.0%

SMR stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.89. 34,420,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,534,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.50. NuScale Power has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $57.42.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.76 million. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 55.23% and a negative net margin of 1,130.26%. Research analysts predict that NuScale Power will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Jose N. Reyes, Jr. sold 25,951 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $317,121.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 268,081 shares in the company, valued at $3,275,949.82. The trade was a 8.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Corp Fluor sold 13,500,000 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $162,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,436,472 shares of the company's stock, valued at $319,088,217.04. This represents a 33.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 27,072,082 shares of company stock valued at $321,594,608 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMR. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in NuScale Power by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,515,561 shares of the company's stock worth $163,176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227,747 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NuScale Power by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,545,018 shares of the company's stock worth $220,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482,254 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. purchased a new position in NuScale Power in the third quarter worth approximately $155,616,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NuScale Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,993,000. Finally, Samsung C&T Corp lifted its stake in NuScale Power by 98.9% in the third quarter. Samsung C&T Corp now owns 5,185,804 shares of the company's stock worth $186,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company's stock.

More NuScale Power News

Here are the key news stories impacting NuScale Power this week:

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation, trading on the NYSE American under the ticker SMR, is a pioneering developer of small modular nuclear reactors. Established in 2007 as a spinout from Oregon State University, the company is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale’s mission is to deliver zero-carbon baseload power through scalable modular reactor technology, aiming to transform traditional nuclear energy deployment.

At the core of NuScale’s offering is the VOYGR small modular reactor design, featuring 77-megawatt electric (MWe) modules with passive safety systems.

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