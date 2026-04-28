Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Stock Price

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Citigroup from $260.00 to $210.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Citigroup's target price suggests a potential upside of 46.75% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $188.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Phillip Securities decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $208.00 to $190.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $194.17.

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Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $143.10 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $105.32 and a fifty-two week high of $207.52. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $144.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.30. The stock has a market cap of $342.25 billion, a PE ratio of 227.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.68.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,438 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $2,331,809.36. Following the transaction, the insider owned 392,370 shares in the company, valued at $52,467,716.40. This trade represents a 4.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 168,004 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $22,465,494.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $85,953,343.92. This trade represents a 20.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,029,879 shares of company stock worth $137,746,253. 12.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $5,149,641,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,886,270 shares of the company's stock worth $39,017,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company's stock worth $18,471,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777,771 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 917.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 6,585,630 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,170,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 1,449.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,272,601 shares of the company's stock valued at $937,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Palantir Technologies

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About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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