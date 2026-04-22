Citigroup Lowers Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target to $238.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Citigroup from $256.00 to $238.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the credit services provider's stock. Citigroup's target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.70% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EFX. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Equifax in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Equifax from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $231.00.

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Equifax Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $192.41 on Wednesday. Equifax has a one year low of $166.02 and a one year high of $281.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.45 and a 200-day moving average of $206.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.56.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 19.27%. Equifax's revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equifax has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.340-8.740 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In other news, EVP John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.72, for a total value of $880,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 58,921 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,532,018.12. This trade represents a 7.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jamil Farshchi sold 6,213 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $1,216,567.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,036 shares in the company, valued at $8,035,259.16. This trade represents a 13.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 49,671 shares of company stock valued at $9,960,181 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Equifax

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 612.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Equifax by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company's stock.

Key Equifax News

Here are the key news stories impacting Equifax this week:

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc NYSE: EFX is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company's offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

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