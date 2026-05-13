Citigroup Lowers ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) Price Target to $4.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Citigroup from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "sell" rating on the stock. Citigroup's target price suggests a potential upside of 2.70% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GTM. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.50 to $5.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a "hold" rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho restated an "underperform" rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $7.15.

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ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ GTM traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $3.90. The stock had a trading volume of 12,708,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,959,566. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $12.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company's 50-day moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.12.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $310.20 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. ZoomInfo Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. ZoomInfo Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.120 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.260-0.280 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CRO James M. Roth sold 35,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $209,694.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 139,795 shares in the company, valued at $820,596.65. This represents a 20.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Ashley Mcgrane sold 6,959 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $40,849.33. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 76,872 shares in the company, valued at $451,238.64. This represents a 8.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,727 shares of company stock valued at $262,834. Insiders own 9.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTM. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about ZoomInfo Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting ZoomInfo Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: ZoomInfo beat Q1 earnings estimates and posted slightly higher revenue year over year, showing the core business is still generating profits. ZoomInfo (GTM) Tops Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

ZoomInfo beat Q1 earnings estimates and posted slightly higher revenue year over year, showing the core business is still generating profits. Neutral Sentiment: Several analysts cut price targets after the report, but most retained hold/neutral-type views, suggesting expectations have reset rather than turned decisively more negative. Analyst target changes

Several analysts cut price targets after the report, but most retained hold/neutral-type views, suggesting expectations have reset rather than turned decisively more negative. Negative Sentiment: The biggest drag on the stock is the steep reduction in full-year guidance, which signals slower growth ahead and raised concerns about the company’s near-term outlook. ZoomInfo (GTM) Is Down 7.4% After Guidance Cut And Restructuring Pivot To Consumption Pricing

The biggest drag on the stock is the steep reduction in full-year guidance, which signals slower growth ahead and raised concerns about the company’s near-term outlook. Negative Sentiment: Levi & Korsinsky launched a shareholder investigation into possible securities law violations, which adds legal overhang and could increase investor concern around disclosure during the earnings call. GTM SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION

Levi & Korsinsky launched a shareholder investigation into possible securities law violations, which adds legal overhang and could increase investor concern around disclosure during the earnings call. Negative Sentiment: Additional analyst actions this morning included multiple target cuts, including Barclays, Mizuho, Wells Fargo, DA Davidson, and Citizens JMP, reinforcing the more cautious view on ZoomInfo’s valuation and growth prospects. Analyst target cuts

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies NASDAQ: GTM is a leading provider of go-to-market intelligence and sales engagement software designed to help organizations accelerate growth. The company offers a cloud-based platform that delivers comprehensive contact and company data, intent signals, and analytics to support prospecting, lead generation, and customer retention. Its solutions enable sales and marketing teams to identify and engage target accounts, personalize outreach, and optimize campaigns with real-time insights into buyer behavior and market trends.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, ZoomInfo Technologies has expanded its global footprint across North America, Europe, and Asia–Pacific.

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