Citigroup (NYSE:C) Sets New 12-Month High - Still a Buy?

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $135.19 and last traded at $134.73, with a volume of 1143889 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.05.

Get Citigroup alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting Citigroup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results and follow‑on analyst support. Citigroup posted a sizable Q1 beat (EPS $3.06 vs. $2.63 est.) and RBC Capital recently raised its price target to $139 and reiterated an Outperform rating — positive fundamentals and analyst momentum that underpin medium-term upside. Read More.

Q1 results and follow‑on analyst support. Citigroup posted a sizable Q1 beat (EPS $3.06 vs. $2.63 est.) and RBC Capital recently raised its price target to $139 and reiterated an Outperform rating — positive fundamentals and analyst momentum that underpin medium-term upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Featured as a momentum pick. Zacks highlighted Citigroup as a top momentum/long‑term pick, which can attract retail and momentum flows into the stock. Read More.

Featured as a momentum pick. Zacks highlighted Citigroup as a top momentum/long‑term pick, which can attract retail and momentum flows into the stock. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Citi research driving headlines. Citi’s analysts warned oil could reach $110 if Strait of Hormuz disruptions last — a high‑profile economist/strategy call that raises Citi’s market visibility but doesn’t directly change the bank’s near‑term fundamentals. Read More.

Citi research driving headlines. Citi’s analysts warned oil could reach $110 if Strait of Hormuz disruptions last — a high‑profile economist/strategy call that raises Citi’s market visibility but doesn’t directly change the bank’s near‑term fundamentals. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Citi commentary on rates and sovereign debt markets. The bank’s note that a drop in UK bond sales could limit a political‑risk driven selloff is noteworthy for fixed‑income positioning but is a background macro item for the stock. Read More.

Citi commentary on rates and sovereign debt markets. The bank’s note that a drop in UK bond sales could limit a political‑risk driven selloff is noteworthy for fixed‑income positioning but is a background macro item for the stock. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market/geopolitical volatility and oil headlines weighing on sentiment. Renewed oil and Strait‑of‑Hormuz headlines are increasing market volatility; investors often trim cyclical and financial positions into such uncertainty, which can push Citigroup shares lower in the short term. Read More.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Citigroup from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Citigroup from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore set a $139.00 price objective on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Citigroup from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $135.94.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on C

Citigroup Stock Performance

The business's 50-day moving average price is $114.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $227.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.43. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $24.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Citigroup's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.74%.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total value of $4,796,088.57. Following the transaction, the insider owned 45,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,091,810.15. This trade represents a 48.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in C. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $2,800,944,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 163,239,926 shares of the company's stock worth $19,048,467,000 after buying an additional 4,938,923 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 17.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,125,995 shares of the company's stock worth $2,854,788,000 after buying an additional 4,211,099 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,262,626 shares of the company's stock worth $4,797,292,000 after buying an additional 2,871,074 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6,172.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,904,795 shares of the company's stock worth $294,838,000 after buying an additional 2,858,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company's stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Citigroup, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Citigroup wasn't on the list.

While Citigroup currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here