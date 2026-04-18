Citius Oncology (NASDAQ:CTOR) Trading 9% Higher - What's Next?

Shares of Citius Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTOR - Get Free Report) were up 9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.92 and last traded at $0.8779. Approximately 184,627 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 182,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.8052.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Citius Oncology in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citius Oncology presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $6.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTOR

Citius Oncology Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $77.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 3.42.

Citius Oncology (NASDAQ:CTOR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citius Oncology

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citius Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Citius Oncology by 5,256.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,571 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 8,411 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Citius Oncology by 49.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 33,215 shares of the company's stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Citius Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citius Oncology by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,047 shares of the company's stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 52,875 shares during the period. 70.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Citius Oncology

Citius Oncology, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing targeted oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is LYMPHIR, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein, for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent CTCL, a rare form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company was founded on March 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Cranford, NJ.

Further Reading

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