Citizens Jmp Reiterates Market Outperform Rating for Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX)

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "market outperform" rating reiterated by research analysts at Citizens Jmp in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Citizens Jmp's price objective suggests a potential upside of 416.80% from the company's current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Compass Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $13.00 target price on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $14.20.

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Compass Therapeutics Price Performance

CMPX traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $1.94. 11,472,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,428,741. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.28. Compass Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $6.88. The company has a market cap of $348.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.49.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 3,933.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,785 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 7,592 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel immuno‐oncology therapies. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company focuses on engineering monoclonal antibody candidates designed to enhance T cell–mediated anti‐tumor responses. Compass leverages proprietary antibody platforms to identify and optimize biologics that modulate immune checkpoint pathways and the tumor microenvironment.

The company's lead programs include CTX-471, a bispecific antibody targeting both PD-1 and PD-L1 checkpoints, and DSP107, a CD47‐SIRPα pathway modulator aimed at disrupting “don't eat me” signals on cancer cells.

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