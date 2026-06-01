Citizens Jmp Reiterates "Market Perform" Rating for Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "market perform" rating restated by equities researchers at Citizens Jmp in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TMHC. Citigroup cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $80.00 to $72.50 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "sell" rating and set a $49.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $76.86.

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Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Shares of TMHC stock traded up $13.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.61. The company's stock had a trading volume of 11,821,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,020. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $72.50. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 7.66. The firm's 50-day moving average is $59.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.15.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.33 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,546 shares of the construction company's stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,691 shares of the construction company's stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 29,765 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 899 shares of the construction company's stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the construction company's stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Taylor Morrison Home

Here are the key news stories impacting Taylor Morrison Home this week:

Positive Sentiment: Berkshire Hathaway agreed to acquire Taylor Morrison Home Corporation for $72.50 per share in cash, valuing the deal at about $8.5 billion in enterprise value and representing roughly a 24% premium to the prior close. PR Newswire: Berkshire Hathaway to Acquire Taylor Morrison Home Corporation for $8.5 Billion

Berkshire Hathaway agreed to acquire Taylor Morrison Home Corporation for $72.50 per share in cash, valuing the deal at about $8.5 billion in enterprise value and representing roughly a 24% premium to the prior close. Positive Sentiment: The deal signals strong confidence from Berkshire Hathaway in the U.S. housing market and marks one of the first major strategic moves under CEO Greg Abel, which may boost investor sentiment across the sector. CNBC: Berkshire Hathaway makes $6.8 billion housing bet with Taylor Morrison deal

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation NYSE: TMHC is a leading national homebuilder and developer specializing in the design, construction and sale of single-family detached and attached homes. The company's portfolio spans entry-level, first-time, move-up and active-adult segments, offering buyers a diverse array of architectural styles, floor plans and personalized design options. Through its vertically integrated model, Taylor Morrison manages land acquisition, community development, construction and sales to deliver quality homes and customer-focused experiences across its markets.

The company's heritage traces back to Morrison Homes, founded in 1977, and Taylor Woodrow, established in 1921 in the United Kingdom.

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