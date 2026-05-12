Citizens Jmp Weighs in on Teleflex's Q1 Earnings (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Citizens Jmp issued their Q1 2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teleflex in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Citizens Jmp analyst D. Turkaly anticipates that the medical technology company will earn $2.03 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Teleflex's current full-year earnings is $6.75 per share. Citizens Jmp also issued estimates for Teleflex's Q2 2027 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.50 EPS.

TFX has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday. Mizuho set a $140.00 target price on Teleflex in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Teleflex from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Truist Financial reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $143.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Teleflex from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $144.00.

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Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of TFX opened at $129.92 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $120.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $100.18 and a 12 month high of $139.67. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.82.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $548.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.91 million. Teleflex had a positive return on equity of 13.29% and a negative net margin of 35.88%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Teleflex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teleflex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFX. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 478.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,131 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $287,603,000 after buying an additional 1,956,811 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 3rd quarter worth $112,317,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth $66,076,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Teleflex by 1,161.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 550,449 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $67,353,000 after purchasing an additional 506,796 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth $47,405,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Teleflex's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.96%.

More Teleflex News

Here are the key news stories impacting Teleflex this week:

Positive Sentiment: Needham & Company reiterated a Buy rating on Teleflex and set a $147 price target, while projecting FY2028 EPS of $12.18 and Q1 2028 EPS of $2.90 , signaling confidence in longer-term earnings growth. Needham & Company Teleflex estimate report

Needham & Company reiterated a rating on Teleflex and set a price target, while projecting and , signaling confidence in longer-term earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Citizens JMP also raised its earnings expectations, forecasting FY2027 EPS of $10.50 and quarterly EPS of $2.03 , $2.62 , $2.83 , and $3.05 for 2027, which suggests analysts see meaningful profit expansion ahead. Citizens JMP Teleflex estimate report

Citizens JMP also raised its earnings expectations, forecasting and quarterly EPS of , , , and for 2027, which suggests analysts see meaningful profit expansion ahead. Neutral Sentiment: Truist Financial reaffirmed a Hold rating but lifted its price target to $143 from $135, implying moderate upside without a strong bullish shift. Teleflex Hold rating reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated is a diversified global provider of medical technologies, specializing in critical care and surgery. Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, the company designs, manufactures and distributes devices and solutions used by healthcare professionals in hospital, ambulatory and alternate site settings. Teleflex focuses on delivering products that support complex interventional procedures and improve patient outcomes.

The company's offerings span several key segments, including Interventional Urology, Respiratory & Anesthesia, Surgical, Cardiac Care, Vascular and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) solutions.

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