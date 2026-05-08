Clarkson (LON:CKN) Rating Increased to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Clarkson (LON:CKN - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 4,650 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 4,400. Canaccord Genuity Group's price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.24% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Clarkson from GBX 4,750 to GBX 5,250 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Clarkson from GBX 4,850 to GBX 4,950 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 4,775.

Get Clarkson alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Report on Clarkson

Clarkson Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Clarkson stock traded down GBX 19.75 on Friday, reaching GBX 4,856. 51,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,815. Clarkson has a 1-year low of GBX 3,170 and a 1-year high of GBX 4,992. The company has a market cap of £1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock's 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,650.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,135.02.

Clarkson (LON:CKN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported GBX 225.80 EPS for the quarter. Clarkson had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 10.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clarkson will post 283.011583 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clarkson news, insider Constantin Cotzias bought 1,097 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,624 per share, for a total transaction of £50,725.28. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clarkson Company Profile

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company's Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation. Its Financial segment provides investment banking services for maritime, oil services, and natural resources sectors; structured asset finance services and projects in the shipping, offshore, and real estate sectors; and project finance and bespoke asset finance solutions.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Clarkson, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Clarkson wasn't on the list.

While Clarkson currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here