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Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ:CLAR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Written by MarketBeat
May 7, 2026
Clarus logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Clarus declared a quarterly dividend of $0.025 per share, with an ex-dividend/record date of May 18 and payable May 27, implying an annual yield of about 3.4%.
  • The dividend is currently not covered by earnings (reported payout ratio of -66.7%), meaning the company is relying on its balance sheet to fund payouts, though analysts forecast next-year EPS of ~$0.12 which would imply an ~83% payout on the $0.10 annualized dividend.
  • Shares trade around $2.94 with a market cap of about $113M and a negative P/E; Clarus recently beat quarterly EPS estimates but missed revenue, and analysts give mixed ratings with a consensus target of $3.75 and an overall "Hold" outlook.
  • Five stocks we like better than Clarus.

Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ:CLAR - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th.

Clarus has a dividend payout ratio of -66.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Clarus to earn $0.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.3%.

Clarus Trading Up 4.6%

CLAR stock opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.25. The stock has a market cap of $113.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.02. Clarus has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $4.03.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $65.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $68.67 million. Clarus had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. On average, analysts forecast that Clarus will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $5.00 target price on Clarus in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Research upgraded Clarus from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Clarus from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Clarus from $3.50 to $3.25 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Clarus from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Clarus

Clarus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clarus Corporation NASDAQ: CLAR is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of outdoor recreation equipment. The company's portfolio of brands serves enthusiasts across climbing, skiing, trail running, paddling and snow safety, combining purpose-driven innovation with in-house manufacturing capabilities. Clarus focuses on high-performance gear developed to meet the demands of professional athletes and recreational users alike.

The company's flagship brand, Black Diamond Equipment, offers climbing protection, apparel, ski bindings and accessories engineered for backcountry and alpine environments.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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