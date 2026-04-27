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Clean Power Hydrogen (LON:CPH2) Reaches New 52-Week High - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Clean Power Hydrogen logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • 52-week high: Clean Power Hydrogen (LON:CPH2) traded as high as GBX 12 and last at GBX 10.77, up about 3.2% on heavy volume (5,006,695 shares) and trading above its 50‑day (GBX 6.10) and 200‑day (GBX 5.37) moving averages.
  • The company has a market capitalization of £54.07 million, a negative P/E (-1.97) and a high debt‑to‑equity ratio (8.05), but shows strong liquidity (quick ratio 6.54, current ratio 3.89) and low volatility (beta 0.33).
  • CPH2 develops modular green hydrogen production technology and aims to deliver the lowest LCOH in the market for cost‑effective, scalable hydrogen production.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Clean Power Hydrogen.

Clean Power Hydrogen Plc (LON:CPH2 - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 12 and last traded at GBX 10.77, with a volume of 5006695 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.44.

Clean Power Hydrogen Trading Up 3.2%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £54.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.33.

About Clean Power Hydrogen

(Get Free Report)

CPH2 plc is the holding company of Clean Power Hydrogen Group Limited which has almost a decade of dedicated research and product development experience. This experience has resulted in the creation of simple, safe and sustainable technology which is designed to deliver a modular solution to the hydrogen production market in a cost-effective, scalable, reliable and long-lasting manner. The Group's strategic objective is to deliver the lowest LCOH in the market in relation to the production of green hydrogen.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Clean Power Hydrogen Right Now?

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