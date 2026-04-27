Clean Power Hydrogen (LON:CPH2) Reaches New 52-Week High - Time to Buy?

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Clean Power Hydrogen Trading Up 3.2%

Clean Power Hydrogen Plc ( LON:CPH2 Get Free Report ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 12 and last traded at GBX 10.77, with a volume of 5006695 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.44.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £54.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.33.

About Clean Power Hydrogen

CPH2 plc is the holding company of Clean Power Hydrogen Group Limited which has almost a decade of dedicated research and product development experience. This experience has resulted in the creation of simple, safe and sustainable technology which is designed to deliver a modular solution to the hydrogen production market in a cost-effective, scalable, reliable and long-lasting manner. The Group's strategic objective is to deliver the lowest LCOH in the market in relation to the production of green hydrogen.

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