Clean Power Hydrogen (LON:CPH2) Shares Up 10.9% - What's Next?

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Clean Power Hydrogen Stock Performance

Clean Power Hydrogen Plc ( LON:CPH2 Get Free Report ) shares shot up 10.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 17.50 and last traded at GBX 17.13. 2,125,613 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the average session volume of 923,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.45.

The firm's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5.71. The company has a market capitalization of £89.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 6.54.

Clean Power Hydrogen Company Profile

CPH2 plc is the holding company of Clean Power Hydrogen Group Limited which has almost a decade of dedicated research and product development experience. This experience has resulted in the creation of simple, safe and sustainable technology which is designed to deliver a modular solution to the hydrogen production market in a cost-effective, scalable, reliable and long-lasting manner. The Group's strategic objective is to deliver the lowest LCOH in the market in relation to the production of green hydrogen.

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