Free Trial
→ Iran's New Leader Just Said Something That Should Terrify Every American (From American Alternative) (Ad)tc pixel

Clean Power Hydrogen (LON:CPH2) Shares Up 10.9% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
Clean Power Hydrogen logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Clean Power Hydrogen shares rose 10.9% on Monday, trading as high as GBX 17.50 before closing at GBX 17.13. Volume was also heavy, with 2.13 million shares changing hands, about 130% above the average session volume.
  • The company’s stock has run well above its longer-term averages, with the 50-day moving average at GBX 7.11 and the 200-day moving average at GBX 5.71. Its market value stands at about £89.36 million.
  • Clean Power Hydrogen says its focus is on developing modular, scalable hydrogen production technology aimed at delivering low-cost green hydrogen. The group’s strategic goal is to achieve the lowest levelized cost of hydrogen in the market.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Clean Power Hydrogen Plc (LON:CPH2 - Get Free Report) shares shot up 10.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 17.50 and last traded at GBX 17.13. 2,125,613 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the average session volume of 923,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.45.

Clean Power Hydrogen Stock Performance

The firm's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5.71. The company has a market capitalization of £89.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 6.54.

Clean Power Hydrogen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CPH2 plc is the holding company of Clean Power Hydrogen Group Limited which has almost a decade of dedicated research and product development experience. This experience has resulted in the creation of simple, safe and sustainable technology which is designed to deliver a modular solution to the hydrogen production market in a cost-effective, scalable, reliable and long-lasting manner. The Group's strategic objective is to deliver the lowest LCOH in the market in relation to the production of green hydrogen.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Clean Power Hydrogen Right Now?

Before you consider Clean Power Hydrogen, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Clean Power Hydrogen wasn't on the list.

While Clean Power Hydrogen currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Cover
The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy

Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead. This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
By Sam Quirke | May 6, 2026
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
Giving “2022 pre-ChatGPT” vibes (but 10x bigger)
Giving “2022 pre-ChatGPT” vibes (but 10x bigger)
From StocksToTrade (Ad)
IonQ Just Posted a Breakout Quarter—But 1 Problem Remains
IonQ Just Posted a Breakout Quarter—But 1 Problem Remains
By Nathan Reiff | May 7, 2026
Archer Aviation (ACHR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday
Archer Aviation (ACHR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026

Recent Videos

The Dollar Is Crashing (And These 3 Stocks Are Cashing In)
The Dollar Is Crashing (And These 3 Stocks Are Cashing In)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
5 Stocks to Buy After Earnings
5 Stocks to Buy After Earnings
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
When Everyone Went Quiet, Smart Investors Got Rich. It‘s Happening Again.
When Everyone Went Quiet, Smart Investors Got Rich. It's Happening Again.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines