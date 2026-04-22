Free Trial
â†’ Revealed: The World’s First Trillion-Dollar Robot (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

Clean Power Hydrogen (LON:CPH2) Shares Up 16.1% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Clean Power Hydrogen logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares rose 16.1% on Wednesday, trading as high as GBX 12 and last at GBX 10.45, on volume of 7,195,808 shares — a 953% increase over the average session volume.
  • The company has a market capitalization of £55.22 million and a negative P/E (-2.01), with high debt-to-equity (8.05) but strong liquidity (quick ratio 6.54, current ratio 3.89); the stock now sits above its 50- and 200-day SMAs (GBX 5.77 and GBX 5.26).
  • CPH2 develops modular, cost-effective green hydrogen production technology and targets delivering the market’s lowest LCOH (levelized cost of hydrogen).
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Clean Power Hydrogen Plc (LON:CPH2 - Get Free Report) shares shot up 16.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 12 and last traded at GBX 10.45. 7,195,808 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 953% from the average session volume of 683,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.

Clean Power Hydrogen Stock Up 5.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £55.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.33. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5.26.

Clean Power Hydrogen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CPH2 plc is the holding company of Clean Power Hydrogen Group Limited which has almost a decade of dedicated research and product development experience. This experience has resulted in the creation of simple, safe and sustainable technology which is designed to deliver a modular solution to the hydrogen production market in a cost-effective, scalable, reliable and long-lasting manner. The Group's strategic objective is to deliver the lowest LCOH in the market in relation to the production of green hydrogen.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Clean Power Hydrogen Right Now?

Before you consider Clean Power Hydrogen, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Clean Power Hydrogen wasn't on the list.

While Clean Power Hydrogen currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Analysts Agree—These Gold Picks Outshine the Rest Cover
Analysts Agree—These Gold Picks Outshine the Rest

Unlock the timeless value of gold with our exclusive 2026 Gold Forecasting Report. Explore why gold remains the ultimate investment for safeguarding wealth against inflation, economic shifts, and global uncertainties. Whether you're planning for future generations or seeking a reliable asset in turbulent times, this report is your essential guide to making informed decisions.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today
SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
The $600 Billion Buy Signal For SanDisk Stock
The $600 Billion Buy Signal For SanDisk Stock
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026

Recent Videos

The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines