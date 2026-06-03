CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU) EVP Sells $449,600.00 in Stock

CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU - Get Free Report) EVP Kyle Mclaughlin sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $449,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,967.80. The trade was a 21.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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CLEAR Secure Price Performance

YOU stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.04. 852,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,392. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $62.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20 and a beta of 1.08.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. CLEAR Secure had a return on equity of 68.98% and a net margin of 13.01%.The company had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $244.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLEAR Secure Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. CLEAR Secure's dividend payout ratio is presently 48.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CLEAR Secure

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CLEAR Secure by 329.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CLEAR Secure in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in CLEAR Secure by 249.6% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 867 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CLEAR Secure by 2,283.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,022 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YOU. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CLEAR Secure in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CLEAR Secure from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of CLEAR Secure in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of CLEAR Secure from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CLEAR Secure from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $60.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on CLEAR Secure

About CLEAR Secure

CLEAR Secure, Inc operates a biometric identity platform designed to expedite identity verification for air travelers and venue guests. The company’s core offering is the CLEAR membership service, which uses fingerprint and iris scans to confirm a member’s identity and provide access to dedicated security lanes at participating airports. Members link government-issued IDs and personal biometric data via the CLEAR app, enabling faster processing through Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints and select event entrances.

Founded in 2010 by Caryn Seidman‐Becker and Ken Cornick, CLEAR is headquartered in New York City.

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