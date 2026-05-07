CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU) Price Target Raised to $40.00

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "underweight" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price indicates a potential downside of 31.97% from the stock's previous close.

YOU has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of CLEAR Secure in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $60.00 price objective on CLEAR Secure in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of CLEAR Secure in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on CLEAR Secure from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CLEAR Secure from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $60.00.

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CLEAR Secure Price Performance

Shares of CLEAR Secure stock traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.79. The company had a trading volume of 553,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,558. CLEAR Secure has a fifty-two week low of $23.88 and a fifty-two week high of $61.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 52.85 and a beta of 1.09.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. CLEAR Secure had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 70.08%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CLEAR Secure will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CLEAR Secure

In other CLEAR Secure news, insider Lynn Haaland sold 15,533 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $698,985.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 7,950 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $386,131.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 10,960 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $532,327.20. This represents a 42.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 97,488 shares of company stock worth $4,579,078 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.73% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CLEAR Secure

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in CLEAR Secure by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Future Fund LLC increased its holdings in CLEAR Secure by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 36,897 shares of the company's stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CLEAR Secure in the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 4,215.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,141 shares of the company's stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CLEAR Secure in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company's stock.

More CLEAR Secure News

Here are the key news stories impacting CLEAR Secure this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat: CLEAR reported $0.38 EPS vs. $0.35 consensus and revenue of $253M (+19.7% YoY), with strong margins, $80.6M adjusted EBITDA and robust cash flow. This is the primary near‑term catalyst underpinning the stock move. PR: Q1 2026 Financial Results

Q1 beat: CLEAR reported $0.38 EPS vs. $0.35 consensus and revenue of $253M (+19.7% YoY), with strong margins, $80.6M adjusted EBITDA and robust cash flow. This is the primary near‑term catalyst underpinning the stock move. Positive Sentiment: Raised guidance and capital return: CLEAR guided Q2 revenue $268–271M (above consensus) and lifted full‑year free cash flow target to at least $465M; Board declared a $0.15 quarterly dividend and returned ~ $56.4M to shareholders (special dividend + regular + repurchases). Those items support cash‑flow and shareholder return narratives. PR: Guidance & Capital Allocation

Raised guidance and capital return: CLEAR guided Q2 revenue $268–271M (above consensus) and lifted full‑year free cash flow target to at least $465M; Board declared a $0.15 quarterly dividend and returned ~ $56.4M to shareholders (special dividend + regular + repurchases). Those items support cash‑flow and shareholder return narratives. Positive Sentiment: Analyst price‑target lifts: Needham bumped its PT from $60 to $70 (buy) and Telsey raised its PT from $62 to $68 (outperform), signaling analyst confidence and implying mid‑teens upside from recent levels. Benzinga: Needham PT Raise Finviz: Telsey PT Raise

Analyst price‑target lifts: Needham bumped its PT from $60 to $70 (buy) and Telsey raised its PT from $62 to $68 (outperform), signaling analyst confidence and implying mid‑teens upside from recent levels. Positive Sentiment: Operational progress: Membership growth (41.0M total members, Active CLEAR+ 8.2M), eGate rollout across 43 airports, expansion of CLEAR Concierge and a fivefold increase in CLEAR1 bookings — all point to durable revenue drivers and product monetization. PR: Operations & Metrics

Operational progress: Membership growth (41.0M total members, Active CLEAR+ 8.2M), eGate rollout across 43 airports, expansion of CLEAR Concierge and a fivefold increase in CLEAR1 bookings — all point to durable revenue drivers and product monetization. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings/transcript coverage: Transcripts and coverage are available for deeper read — Q1 2026 earnings call transcript and separate Q1 2025 transcript/coverage (Seeking Alpha, Yahoo Finance, Zacks, MarketBeat, others). Useful if you want management color on growth drivers and unit economics. Seeking Alpha: Q1 2026 Call Transcript Yahoo: Q1 2025 Earnings Transcript

Earnings/transcript coverage: Transcripts and coverage are available for deeper read — Q1 2026 earnings call transcript and separate Q1 2025 transcript/coverage (Seeking Alpha, Yahoo Finance, Zacks, MarketBeat, others). Useful if you want management color on growth drivers and unit economics. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction/valuation risk: Despite the beat and stronger guidance, shares are pulling back — possible profit‑taking after a strong run, and the stock carries a high trailing P/E (~53), which can amplify downside if investors re‑price growth expectations. (No article.)

About CLEAR Secure

CLEAR Secure, Inc operates a biometric identity platform designed to expedite identity verification for air travelers and venue guests. The company’s core offering is the CLEAR membership service, which uses fingerprint and iris scans to confirm a member’s identity and provide access to dedicated security lanes at participating airports. Members link government-issued IDs and personal biometric data via the CLEAR app, enabling faster processing through Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints and select event entrances.

Founded in 2010 by Caryn Seidman‐Becker and Ken Cornick, CLEAR is headquartered in New York City.

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