CLEAR Secure (YOU) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect CLEAR Secure to post earnings of $0.35 per share and revenue of $244.1380 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $240.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.66 million. CLEAR Secure had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 70.08%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CLEAR Secure to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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CLEAR Secure Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of YOU stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.52. The company's stock had a trading volume of 91,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,960. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.37 and a 200-day moving average of $39.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79 and a beta of 1.10. CLEAR Secure has a twelve month low of $23.76 and a twelve month high of $59.51.

CLEAR Secure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 131.0%. CLEAR Secure's dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

Insider Transactions at CLEAR Secure

In related news, Director Adam Wiener sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $775,260.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 147,634 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,358,596.38. This trade represents a 10.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $386,131.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,960 shares in the company, valued at $532,327.20. This trade represents a 42.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,488 shares of company stock valued at $4,579,078. Corporate insiders own 39.73% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure by 329.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CLEAR Secure during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in CLEAR Secure by 249.6% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 867 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in CLEAR Secure by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,743 shares of the company's stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CLEAR Secure by 2,061.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company's stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CLEAR Secure from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CLEAR Secure from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 target price on shares of CLEAR Secure and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of CLEAR Secure from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of CLEAR Secure from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $54.14.

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CLEAR Secure Company Profile

CLEAR Secure, Inc operates a biometric identity platform designed to expedite identity verification for air travelers and venue guests. The company’s core offering is the CLEAR membership service, which uses fingerprint and iris scans to confirm a member’s identity and provide access to dedicated security lanes at participating airports. Members link government-issued IDs and personal biometric data via the CLEAR app, enabling faster processing through Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints and select event entrances.

Founded in 2010 by Caryn Seidman‐Becker and Ken Cornick, CLEAR is headquartered in New York City.

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