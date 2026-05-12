Clearfield Sees Fiber Demand Stabilizing as Bookings Rise, Data Center Prospects Build

Clearfield NASDAQ: CLFD executives said demand across the company’s fiber connectivity markets is stabilizing after a period of inventory corrections, funding uncertainty and uneven broadband deployment activity, with management pointing to stronger bookings, community broadband momentum and emerging data center opportunities.

Speaking at the 21st Annual Needham Technology, Media, and Consumer Conference, Clearfield executives described the company as a provider of fiber protection, management and termination products used by broadband service providers to deploy optical networks to homes and businesses. Cheri Beranek of Clearfield said the company’s core approach is based on modular products, including its Clearview Cassette, which protects fiber in increments of 12 and can be used across different types of enclosures.

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Beranek said Clearfield’s focus on modularity has helped it serve smaller and rural broadband providers that require different network deployment approaches than large national carriers. She said the company’s products are designed to reduce installation time and labor requirements for customers deploying fiber.

Community Broadband Led Recent Strength

Beranek said Clearfield’s March quarter reflected stabilization across its business units following disruptions tied to the pandemic, government funding changes and inventory issues. She identified community broadband as the strongest part of the business in the quarter.

Clearfield defines community broadband customers as smaller service providers, often serving fewer than 50,000 subscribers and sometimes as few as 2,000. Beranek said this group was up 5% from a year earlier.

She said Clearfield maintained a strong sales and application engineering presence through the downturn, helping customers evaluate deployments even when they were not actively buying product. She also noted that while some other segments were down year over year, the comparison was affected by a large regional customer that pulled forward significant business into the prior-year quarter.

Beranek also pointed to growth in Home Deployment Kits, which package the components needed to connect a subscriber. She said the kits are intended to reduce missing parts, avoid additional truck rolls and, in some cases, turn a two-person job into a one-person job.

Bookings Support Second-Half Ramp

Clearfield reported a book-to-bill ratio of 1.3 in the March quarter, which Beranek said was notable because the March quarter is typically the company’s seasonal low point. She said bookings increased across market segments, including large regional providers, community broadband and cable customers.

Beranek said Clearfield uses a bottoms-up forecasting process by account and build plan, though the timing of bookings can be difficult to predict. She said management was pleased that orders arrived in the March quarter.

The company reiterated expectations for revenue growth of 7% to 12% for the fiscal year, with the midpoint representing roughly 10% growth. Beranek said the company feels good about that outlook despite uncertainty in the broader market and is working toward the higher end of the guidance range.

Margins Expected to Improve With Volume

Dan Herzog, Clearfield’s chief financial officer, said the company’s gross margin profile has normalized after the sale of a lower-margin Finland business in November. He said Clearfield’s continuing operations have historically generated gross margins in the 32% to 34% range and are now back in that range.

Herzog said Clearfield has built capacity to support $400 million to $500 million in revenue and does not need significant additional operating investment to expand output. He said the company expanded from about 200,000 square feet of total operations to about 500,000 square feet, including a 300,000-square-foot facility in Mexico and an additional 100,000 square feet in the Twin Cities.

Herzog said higher revenue volume should help gross margin percentage “incrementally crawl up” toward the roughly 39% level Clearfield achieved in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, when it was operating at a roughly $95 million quarterly revenue run rate.

BEAD Funding Seen as 2027 Opportunity

Executives said the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program remains a long-term catalyst, though they do not expect meaningful revenue activity from the program until 2027. Beranek said BEAD was originally designed to provide $42 billion for unserved and underserved homes, but rule changes and revised maps reduced the available funding and the number of homes targeted.

Beranek said the industry is tracking 338 awardees and that the first 5,000 homes have been approved in Louisiana. Clearfield has reviewed those awardees and categorized potential opportunities by account.

She said service providers still face paperwork and must coordinate fiber availability with labor schedules, which pushes the expected revenue impact further out. Beranek said Clearfield expects BEAD activity to start strongly in 2027, grow into 2028 and likely peak in 2028 and 2029.

Management also noted supply chain pressure in ribbon fiber, which is used both in broadband deployments and large data centers. Beranek said there is limited cushion in American-made fiber supply, contributing to cost increases and leading some BEAD recipients to schedule deployments in a measured way.

Data Centers and Consolidation Create New Openings

Clearfield is also targeting data center and edge compute opportunities through its NOVA product line, which Beranek said applies the same modular fiber management principles used in broadband at a different scale. She said the company expects to begin seeing NOVA platform business in the third and fourth quarters.

Beranek said one opportunity is helping existing customers adapt central offices into more dense data center-like environments. Another is selling to new customers that have not previously worked with Clearfield. She said the company sees its strength in lower-volume, higher-mix applications where custom product development can reduce customer labor costs.

On industry consolidation, Beranek said Clearfield is staying close to customers such as Lumen, Frontier and other regional providers as larger carriers acquire fiber-focused assets. She characterized the current impact as “business as usual,” but said acquisitions could create opportunities for Clearfield to expand into national carriers over time.

Beranek closed by saying investors should view Clearfield as a “fiber to anywhere” company. She said fiber demand does not end when homes are passed, but expands as networks support more communication, machine connectivity and edge computing needs.

About Clearfield NASDAQ: CLFD

Clearfield, Inc NASDAQ: CLFD is a Minneapolis-based company specializing in fiber management products for broadband network deployments. The company's core offerings include fiber distribution hubs, enclosures, splice trays, patching panels and connectivity accessories designed to simplify installation and maintenance of fiber-optic networks. Clearfield's modular FieldSmart™ platform provides a scalable approach for service providers, utilities and enterprise organizations looking to expand or upgrade their fiber infrastructure.

Clearfield serves a diverse customer base that includes cable and internet service providers, telecommunications operators, wireless carriers, utilities and municipalities.

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