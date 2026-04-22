Clearwater Analytics (CWAN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $216.8930 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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Clearwater Analytics Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of CWAN stock opened at $24.16 on Wednesday. Clearwater Analytics has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $25.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average of $22.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CWAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $24.55 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Clearwater Analytics to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating and set a $24.55 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Clearwater Analytics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Clearwater Analytics from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.55 in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $26.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CWAN

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearwater Analytics

In related news, CTO Souvik Das sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $240,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 200,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,617.09. This trade represents a 4.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Subi Sethi sold 19,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $472,620.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 388,256 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,240,492.80. This trade represents a 4.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 780,842 shares of company stock worth $18,358,880 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Clearwater Analytics by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the company's stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Clearwater Analytics by 819.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,256 shares of the company's stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company's stock.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics LLC is a global provider of web-based investment portfolio accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions. The company's software-as-a-service platform automates complex processes involved in investment data aggregation, reconciliation, valuation, and regulatory reporting. Serving institutional investors—including insurers, asset managers, corporations, government entities, and asset owners—Clearwater Analytics enables clients to optimize performance visibility, risk management, and operational efficiency.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Clearwater Analytics has grown its global footprint with offices across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

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