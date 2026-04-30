Clemir Uhlein Sells 38,276 Shares of Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Stock

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB - Get Free Report) insider Clemir Uhlein sold 38,276 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $172,624.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

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Gerdau Stock Performance

Shares of GGB stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.57. The stock had a trading volume of 15,155,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,999,770. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Gerdau S.A. has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $4.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Gerdau had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 2.40%.The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Gerdau S.A. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0361 per share. This is a boost from Gerdau's previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Gerdau's dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

Gerdau News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Gerdau this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gerdau

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGB. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Gerdau by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,634 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Gerdau by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Gerdau in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Gerdau in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Gerdau in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on GGB shares. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Gerdau from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $4.60 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Scotiabank upgraded Gerdau from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Gerdau in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Gerdau from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $5.25 target price (up from $4.60) on shares of Gerdau in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $5.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Gerdau

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA is a Brazilian-based steel producer engaged in the manufacture and distribution of long steel products for the construction, industrial and agricultural sectors. Established in 1901, the company operates an integrated network of electric-arc furnaces and rolling mills, producing reinforcement bars, wire rod, merchant bars and structural shapes. Gerdau's product portfolio also includes specialty long steel, high-yield reinforcement, rail, beams and steel coils, as well as value-added processing services such as cutting, bending and coating.

The company has expanded its footprint beyond Brazil, with significant operations in North America, South America and a presence in select European markets.

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