Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The mining company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 7.91%.

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Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $9.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.80. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $16.70. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLF. Argus raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Glj Research reiterated a "sell" rating and set a $9.42 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a "sector weight" rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $12.69.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CLF

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

In related news, Director Edilson Camara acquired 19,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $199,561.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 41,983 shares in the company, valued at $425,287.79. This trade represents a 88.41% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Clifford T. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $2,092,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 560,529 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,863,133.34. This represents a 26.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cleveland-Cliffs

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,955 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 10,733 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,264 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 22,167 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,081,241 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $23,417,000 after purchasing an additional 520,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company's stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc is a leading North American producer of iron ore pellets and flat-rolled steel products. Tracing its roots to 1847, the company has evolved from an iron-ore mining concern in the Great Lakes region into a fully integrated steelmaker. Today, Cleveland-Cliffs operates iron ore mining complexes in Michigan and Minnesota as well as steelmaking and finishing facilities across the United States.

The company's integrated platform begins with direct control of key raw materials, including iron ore and scrap, and extends through every stage of steel production.

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