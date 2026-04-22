Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 458.86 and traded as high as GBX 492.20. Close Brothers Group shares last traded at GBX 488.26, with a volume of 9,862,030 shares.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBG. Shore Capital Group lowered Close Brothers Group to a "hold" rating and set a GBX 475 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Close Brothers Group to an "outperform" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 475 to GBX 625 in a report on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group raised Close Brothers Group to a "buy" rating and set a GBX 555 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Close Brothers Group from GBX 550 to GBX 570 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 500.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CBG

Close Brothers Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £735.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 434.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 458.86.

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 27.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Close Brothers Group had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Close Brothers Group plc will post 66.0070671 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Close Brothers Group news, insider Sally Williams acquired 4,705 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 423 per share, for a total transaction of £19,902.15. Also, insider Kari Hale acquired 5,017 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 406 per share, with a total value of £20,369.02. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 25,567 shares of company stock worth $11,190,052. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

Further Reading

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