Cloudflare (NET) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.2337 per share and revenue of $622.8110 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $614.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.67 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.24%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cloudflare to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NET opened at $211.52 on Thursday. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $117.07 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The company has a market cap of $74.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -729.35 and a beta of 1.87. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $199.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on NET shares. Wolfe Research reiterated a "peer perform" rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, January 26th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $232.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NET

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 659 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.62, for a total value of $147,365.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 406,315 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $90,860,160.30. The trade was a 0.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $5,362,815.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 34,514 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,218,603.10. The trade was a 42.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 609,247 shares of company stock valued at $118,913,474 in the last 90 days. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 55.4% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 157 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company's stock.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

Further Reading

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