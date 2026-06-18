Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Insider Michelle Zatlyn Sells 25,641 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.98, for a total transaction of $5,973,840.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 47,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,049,076.50. The trade was a 35.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 18th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.11, for a total transaction of $5,618,199.51.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $5,431,533.03.

On Friday, May 22nd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,080 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.98, for a total transaction of $7,506,418.40.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $5,362,815.15.

On Monday, April 20th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total transaction of $5,112,046.17.

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Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NET traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $223.97. 4,391,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,599,622. The company has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -895.88, a PEG ratio of 411.56 and a beta of 1.70. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $217.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.83 and a twelve month high of $276.82.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $639.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.83 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 3.72%.Cloudflare's revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Cloudflare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on NET shares. New Street Research restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up from $224.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $241.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cloudflare

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 135.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 583 shares of the company's stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda bought a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at about $8,688,000. Wealth High Governance Asset Management Ltda. bought a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at about $7,384,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in Cloudflare by 4.4% in the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 6,671 shares of the company's stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 8.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the company's stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Cloudflare News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cloudflare this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citizens maintained its Market Outperform rating on Cloudflare and kept a $270 price target after the company’s recent Investor Day, reinforcing the bullish case for NET’s AI and security growth story.

Citizens maintained its rating on Cloudflare and kept a after the company’s recent Investor Day, reinforcing the bullish case for NET’s AI and security growth story. Positive Sentiment: Cloudflare announced a new Cloudflare One Design Partner Designation to help selected partners accelerate secure AI and SASE adoption, which supports the company’s enterprise platform expansion and long-term revenue narrative. Article Title

Cloudflare announced a new to help selected partners accelerate secure AI and SASE adoption, which supports the company’s enterprise platform expansion and long-term revenue narrative. Positive Sentiment: Cloudflare continues to be highlighted as one of the more attractive generative AI software names, helping sustain investor interest in the stock. Article Title

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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