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CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
CLP logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped down — CLP opened at $9.13 after closing at $9.71 and was last reported at $9.62 on light volume (525 shares).
  • Analyst moves pushed the stock to a consensus "Hold" rating after Citigroup cut CLP from "strong‑buy" to "hold" and Zacks also flagged a hold.
  • CLP is a Hong Kong–based investor‑owned electric utility operating across generation, transmission, distribution and energy services, with a generation mix that includes low‑carbon technologies.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

CLP Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLPHY - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.71, but opened at $9.13. CLP shares last traded at $9.62, with a volume of 525 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLPHY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of CLP from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research upgraded CLP to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Research Report on CLP

CLP Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

CLP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CLP Holdings Limited OTCMKTS: CLPHY is an investor‑owned electric utility headquartered in Hong Kong. The company's core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as the retailing of energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. CLP's generation portfolio is diversified across conventional and low‑carbon technologies, and the company supplements its core utility operations with energy services such as demand management, distributed energy solutions and infrastructure development.

Founded in the early 20th century as China Light & Power, CLP has developed into one of the region's long‑standing power companies and conducts operations and investments across the Asia‑Pacific region.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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