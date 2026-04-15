CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

CLP Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLPHY - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.71, but opened at $9.13. CLP shares last traded at $9.62, with a volume of 525 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CLPHY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of CLP from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research upgraded CLP to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".
Get Our Latest Research Report on CLP
CLP Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
CLP Company Profile
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CLP Holdings Limited OTCMKTS: CLPHY is an investor‑owned electric utility headquartered in Hong Kong. The company's core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as the retailing of energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. CLP's generation portfolio is diversified across conventional and low‑carbon technologies, and the company supplements its core utility operations with energy services such as demand management, distributed energy solutions and infrastructure development.
Founded in the early 20th century as China Light & Power, CLP has developed into one of the region's long‑standing power companies and conducts operations and investments across the Asia‑Pacific region.
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